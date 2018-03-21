Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Fires 90 pitches in minors outing
Wainwright stretched out to 90 pitches against Mets minor leaguers on a back field Tuesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander is one of three members of the starting rotation -- Carlos Martinez and Luke Weaver being the others -- that are getting some work in against minor leaguers over the next several days instead of taking what would be their regularly scheduled turn against the Mets, which will the Cardinals' first opponent of the regular season. Wainwright will have one more opportunity to face major-league bats in Grapefruit League play, as he's slated to take the mound Sunday against the Nationals.
