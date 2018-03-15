Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Fires five scoreless Wednesday

Wainwright (1-0) allowed an unearned run on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman over five innings in Wednesday's 3-1 Grapefruit League win over the Astros. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander's ERA is down to 0.84 over 10.2 spring innings following Wednesday's stellar start, one in which he served up just one extra-base hit -- a double -- and saw his four-seam fastball hit a spring high of 92 mph, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. The 36-year-old remains on track to serve as the No. 2 starter in the rotation behind staff ace Carlos Martinez, and his efforts over his first three spring appearances validate that standing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories