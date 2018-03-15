Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Fires five scoreless Wednesday
Wainwright (1-0) allowed an unearned run on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman over five innings in Wednesday's 3-1 Grapefruit League win over the Astros. He struck out three.
The veteran right-hander's ERA is down to 0.84 over 10.2 spring innings following Wednesday's stellar start, one in which he served up just one extra-base hit -- a double -- and saw his four-seam fastball hit a spring high of 92 mph, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. The 36-year-old remains on track to serve as the No. 2 starter in the rotation behind staff ace Carlos Martinez, and his efforts over his first three spring appearances validate that standing.
