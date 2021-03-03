Wainwright looked sharp while throwing 20 pitches across two scoreless innings during Tuesday's scoreless tie with the Marlins in Grapefruit League action, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander utilized his trademark curveball with plenty of success during the outing, keeping the pitch below 70 mph while frequently flummoxing Marlins hitters. Wainwright contemplated retirement a couple of offseasons ago, only to churn out 14 wins in 2019. He returned to St. Louis on a one-year deal for 2021 after a rock-solid 2020 campaign that included a 5-3 record, 3.15 ERA and 1.05 WHIP, the latter pair of figures qualifying as his best since 2015.