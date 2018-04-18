Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Gets first win Tuesday

Wainwright (1-2) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run (unearned) on four hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings against the Cubs.

Wainwright also hit a pair of batters and put at least one runner on base in all five innings, but he was mostly able to shut down any threat. The veteran induced just three groundball outs versus seven flyouts, but he was able to keep the ball in the yard this time after yielding two home runs last time out. The 36-year-old has posted an ERA north of 4.60 each of the past two seasons, and though it's still a pretty small sample, he now sports a 3.45 ERA through three starts. He's slated to take the hill again next Tuesday against the Mets.