Wainwright (6-6) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five in 5.2 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Phillies.

Wainwright wasn't at his best Sunday, but he didn't get any help from his teammates, who mustered only six baserunners (four hits, two walks). This was the third time in his last four starts that Wainwright has failed to secure a quality start. It was also the second time he's allowed multiple home runs in a game this year. The 40-year-old right-hander has surrendered 12 runs in his last 23.2 innings, a rather mediocre stretch. He still has a 3.26 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 81:27 K:BB through 96.2 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track in a home rematch with the Phillies next weekend.