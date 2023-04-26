Wainwright (groin) is scheduled to make another rehab start with Triple-A Memphis, though a date for the appearance has yet to be announced, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports.

Wainwright will most likely take the hill Sunday, when he would be available on the standard four days' rest. The veteran right-hander has been knocked around a bit in his first two rehab outings, yielding five runs on 11 hits with a 4:1 K:BB over 7.1 innings. With Wainwright due for at least one more outing in the minors, Jake Woodford is now in line to make another start for the big club this weekend in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Wainwright is thus set up to make his 2023 debut for the Cardinals during the following weekend's series with Detroit, provided he checks out fine after his upcoming rehab start.