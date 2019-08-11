Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Gives up one run in win
Wainwright (8-8) allowed one run on six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Pirates on Saturday.
The veteran right-hander gave up a solo homer to the first batter he faced, but then that was it the rest of the night. Wainwright only allowed seven more baserunners and held the Pirates to 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position. The 37-year-old owns a 4.35 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 120 innings this season. Wainwright will take the hill again at the Reds on Thursday.
