Wainwright allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Sunday.

Wainwright put three runners on base in the sixth inning, which led to the tying run. The 41-year-old has limited opponents to three runs in each of his last three starts, but he doesn't have a win to show for it. He's yet to complete six innings in any of his seven starts this season, posting a 5.79 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB over 37.1 frames. Wainwright's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Mets.