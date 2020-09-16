Wainwright (5-1) picked up the win while tossing a complete game (seven innings) in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Brewers, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk. He struck out nine.

The veteran right-hander fell behind 2-0 early on Keston Hiura's two-run homer in the first. Those would be the only two runs he would allow, however, as he settled in to fan nine in a complete-game victory. Wainwright has now logged a quality start in each of his last four outings, allowing just nine earned runs and striking out 28 across 28.1 innings during that span. He will look to stay on a roll when he takes the ball Monday in Kansas City.