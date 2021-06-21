Wainwright (5-5) allowed a run on three hits and three walks while striking out 11 in seven innings to earn the win in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

Wainwright stepped up and saved the bullpen with a dominant outing, which counted as his fourth straight quality start. It was also his second complete game of the year. The right-hander has a 3.74 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 84:25 K:BB across 86.2 innings this year. The 39-year-old lines up for a favorable home start versus Pittsburgh next week.