Wainright (0-3) fired a complete game Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and taking the loss against Philadelphia. He struck out eight across nine innings.

Wainwright kept the Phillies off the board for the first six innings, letting just three runners on base and inducing two double plays. He coughed up a solo shot to Rhys Hoskins in the seventh to break the 0-0 tie and later served up a ninth-inning blast to Hoskins. The 39-year-old righty took the unfortunate loss but lowered his season ERA to 4.08 across 28.2 innings. Wainwright will take the mound in Pittsburgh on Sunday.