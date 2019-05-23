Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Goes five innings in win

Wainwright (4-4) gave up three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two, taking the win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Wainwright didn't exactly dominate, but he worked his way in and out of trouble to pick up his fourth win. The walks continue to be a problem as he has allowed a 3.96 BB/9, and he will have to be more efficient to pitch deeper into games. The right-hander has a 4-4 record with a 4.82 ERA and 41:23 K:BB through 10 starts this season. Wainwright will make his next start Wednesday against the Phillies.