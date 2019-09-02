Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Goes seven innings in win

Wainwright (10-9) gave up four hits and no walks while striking out one through seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Giants on Monday.

Wainwright breezed through seven innings on 96 pitches to earn the win. Wainwright continues to thrive at home, posting a 2.67 ERA in 70.2 innings coming into this game. The 38-year-old has a 4.30 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 26 starts overall this season. Wainwright is scheduled to make his next start Saturday at PNC Park.