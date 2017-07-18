Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Grabs 11th win
Wainwright (11-5) allowed three runs -- two earned -- on six hits and two walks while striking out just three batters over 5.2 innings during Monday's win over the Mets.
Wainwright's inconsistent season continues. He's now allowed two runs or fewer 11 times this season. Unfortunately, he's allowed 46 runs through 35.2 innings over his other eight starts. It is worth noting that the veteran has been much better at home with a 3.19 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 8.0 K/9, which is something to keep in mind moving forward. Wainwright lines up to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field in his next start.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Earns 10th win Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Run support paves way to ninth win•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Impresses in Arizona for eighth win•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Deals seven strong frames in Friday's no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Bombed by Orioles•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Bounces back with seventh win•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...