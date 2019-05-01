Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Grabs third win
Wainwright (3-2) earned the win against the Nationals on Tuesday by giving up two runs on six hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out five and walked two.
Wainwright gave up back-to-back solo homers to Adam Eaton and Victor Robles during the third inning, but otherwise held the Nationals in check. The veteran right-hander has a 3.73 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB through 31.1 innings as he gets set to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday.
