Wainwright (5-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 6.1 innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Red Sox.

Wainwright had a fairly good start, but he ran into trouble in the seventh inning, and T.J. McFarland couldn't stop the bleeding. Across his last six starts, Wainwright has pitched into the seventh inning five times while allowing 14 runs (13 earned) in 39.1 frames. The 40-year-old has a solid 3.06 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP and 60:24 K:BB across 79.1 innings in 13 starts overall. He's gone five turns through the rotation since his last win, something he'll look to change next week in Milwaukee.