Wainwright (3-10) allowed one run on eight hits and three walks over six innings Monday, striking out one and taking a loss against the Padres.

It's been a brutal season for Wainwright and he couldn't catch a break Monday despite throwing a quality start. He tossed five shutout frames before the Padres finally broke through in the sixth inning. It was the first time he allowed fewer than three runs in a start since July 24 but he's still sporting an 8.10 ERA on the year. Wainwright is currently lined up to face the Pirates at home this weekend.