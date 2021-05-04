Wainwright (1-3) picked up the win in Monday's 6-5 victory over the Mets, coughing up five runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

All the scoring in the game came in the first three innings and Wainwright appeared to be on the ropes after Kevin Pillar took him deep in the third, but the veteran right-hander righted the ship after the Cards gave him a lead in the bottom half of the frame. Wainwright tossed 66 of 93 pitches for strikes, and he'll take a 4.72 ERA and 37:9 K:BB through 34.1 innings into his next outing.