Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Headed back to St. Louis for further evaluation
Wainwright will be sent back to St. Louis on Friday to have his sore arm reevaluated, Fox Sports Midwest reports.
Wainwright has not pitched to his usual standard since returning from the disabled list in early August, lasting a total of 11.0 innings in those three starts. Things appeared to come to a head Thursday as Wainwright was shelled for five earned runs on seven hits over just 3.0 innings before being pulled. Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com adds a particularly concerning note that Wainwright failed to touch 90 miles per hour on the radar gun Thursday for the second consecutive start. Friday's visit with doctors in St. Louis should shed light on what exactly is ailing the veteran righty.
More News
