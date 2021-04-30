Wainwright will be placed on the COVID-19 injured list after a family member tested positive, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
The move is said to be precautionary, though Wainwright will not travel with the team for its weekend series in Pittsburgh. Assuming he tests negative, the team is hopeful that he will be able to the mound Monday against the Mets.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Goes distance in loss•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Strikes out 10•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Dealt second loss Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Allows six runs in loss•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Bumpy final spring start•