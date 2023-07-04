Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's loss to the Marlins that Wainwright will be placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wainwright could use a break after getting torched again Tuesday for seven earned runs on seven hits and two walks over just 3.1 innings. He's surrendered 20 combined earned runs across his last three starts and his season ERA has ballooned to 7.66. The 41-year-old right-hander seems certain to retire at the conclusion of the 2023 campaign, and it's unclear how many major-league starts he may have left.