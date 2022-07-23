Wainwright (6-8) allowed seven earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two across 5.1 innings to take the loss Friday against the Reds.

Through his first 13 starts and 79.1 innings of the season, Wainwright allowed only five home runs. After serving up two long balls on Friday, he's now surrendered eight long balls across his most recent six starts and 31.2 frames. Even so, he's maintained a respectable 4.14 ERA in that same six-start span. On the campaign, Wainwright owns a 3.40 ERA and a 91:34 K:BB across 116.1 innings.