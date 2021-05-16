Wainwright (2-4) took the loss against San Diego on Saturday as a result of allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out two.

Wainwright did not have great control in the contest, as he threw only 52 of 92 pitches for strikes. However, his biggest problem was the long ball -- he allowed three home runs, accounting for five of the eight runs scored against him. The right-hander's start was his poorest since he yielded six runs across 2.2 innings in his first start of the campaign. He'll carry a less-than-desirable 4.63 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Cubs on Friday.