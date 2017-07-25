Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Hits DL with back tightness
Wainwright was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with mid-back tightness.
This trip to the DL will be Wainwright's first since 2015. Without knowing the severity of the back injury, it's hard to say if the veteran pitcher will be forced to miss more than one start. Luke Weaver was scratched from his minor-league start Tuesday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports, so it appears that he may step into Wainwright's spot in the rotation.
