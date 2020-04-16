Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Hurt by current layoff

Wainwright is one of the Cardinals particularly hurt by the current suspension of spring training, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hummel notes Wainwright appeared to be trending in the right direction when play was paused, as he'd fired five scoreless innings against the Marlins on March 12, a game that would turn out to be the final one for the Cardinals for the time being. However, instead of having at least one more opportunity to build momentum ahead of the regular season, Wainwright has been forced to maintain his own throwing program while awaiting baseball's potential re-start. The 38-year-old right-hander, who's coming off a solid 14-10 record in 2019, projects as the No. 4 starter in the rotation this coming season.