Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Important rehab step on deck

Wainwright (back) will throw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Monday, the team's official site reports.

The Cardinals have let Wainwright know that he'd have to throw a pain-free side session off a mound before they'd consider activating him from the 10-day disabled list. As such, the veteran right-hander will attempt to accomplish the feat during the team's off day, although manager Mike Matheny is still having Luke Weaver prepare as if he'll be the Wednesday starter against the Brewers for the time being.