Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Impresses in Triple-A start

Wainwright (elbow) fired four scoreless innings in Triple-A Memphis' win over Nashville on Monday, allowing three hits and two walks while recording four strikeouts.

It's just the latest installment in Wainwright's highly encouraging rehab assignment, one that's seen him generate five scoreless efforts at three different levels of the minors. Wainwright worked up to four innings for the first time in his rehab stint, throwing a total of 61 pitches. Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports that the Cardinals are still likely to deploy the veteran right-hander in relief once he's activated, even as he continues to get stretched out and has his fastball back up to the low 90s. Wainwright is likely to log at least one more outing with the Redbirds before rosters expand next Saturday, at which point he's expected to be back on the big-league roster.