Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Impressive in second rehab

Wainwright (elbow) started High-A Palm Beach's loss to Tampa on Thursday, firing two perfect innings in which he recorded three strikeouts.

The veteran right-hander was even sharper than in his initial outing Monday, and he got plenty of work in despite the dominating performance. After throwing only nine pitches in his one frame during his first appearance -- followed by an additional 11 in the bullpen -- Wainwright fired a total of 31 on Thursday, which served as a good test of his recovering elbow. He appeared to emerge without setbacks, and given his pair of impressive performances thus far, it's possible his next rehab start comes with Double-A Springfield or Triple-A Memphis.