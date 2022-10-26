Wainwright informed the Cardinals on Wednesday that he intends to return to the team for another season in 2023, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After being rumored to be set for retirement following the 2022 campaign, Wainwright looks poised to stick around for his 18th season in St. Louis. He's scheduled for free agency this winter, but the two sides are likely to come to terms quickly on a new deal. The right-hander struggled down the stretch during the 2022 season, but he produced a solid 3.71 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 143 strikeouts over 191.2 frames in 32 starts. Following St. Louis' early postseason exit, the 41-year-old noted in a post on his personal Twitter account that he had been suffering from some timing issues in his pitching motion for a while, which could explain his shakiness late in the year. Wainwright ranks second in franchise history for starting pitchers with a 42.4 WAR and his 195 career wins place him third behind Bob Gibson and Jesse Haines on the Cardinals' all-time leaderboard.