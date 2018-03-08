Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Keeps strikeouts coming Wednesday

Wainwright compiled four strikeouts while allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's 4-3 Grapefruit League win over the Nationals.

The veteran right-hander has been missing plenty of bats early, as he's now tallied seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings across his first two spring appearances. Wainwright was able to stretch out to 63 pitches Wednesday, and according to a report by Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the veteran mixed in his curve with particular effectiveness, including on back-to-back whiffs to close out the second inning. Wainwright will look to continue his strong start to spring in a likely turn against the Marlins next Tuesday.