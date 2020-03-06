Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Knocked around by Mets

Wainwright allowed five earned runs on eight hits and one walk across four innings in a Grapefruit League tie with the Mets on Thursday. He did not record a strikeout.

Wainwright was notably facing the Mets for the third time in as many Grapefruit League starts, so some familiarity may have certainly been working against him. Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports Wainwright worked up to 64 pitches (47 strikes), but the veteran right-hander felt like he clearly wasn't hitting on all cylinders. "Traditionally when you execute pitches, it doesn't matter a whole lot [who you face]," Wainwright said. "But I'm missing the last little bit of life, jump on the heater, last little bit of sink on the sinker, last little bit of slide on the slider, last little bit of drop on the curveball. So I had two strikes a lot, but couldn't put anybody away."