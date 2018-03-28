Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lands on DL
Wainwright (hamstring) has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 26.
Wainwright is still working his way back from a hamstring strain that he suffered over the weekend. It's unclear when the veteran will be ready to rejoin the Cardinals, but a more concrete return date should emerge as he continues to progress through his rehab. In the meantime, Jack Flaherty will occupy Wainwright's spot in the starting rotation.
