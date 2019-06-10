Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lands on injured list

Wainwright (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.

The move isn't a surprising one, as reports over the weekend suggested that Wainwright would miss at least one start. It's not clear at this point if he's expected to miss more time than that. Daniel Ponce de Leon appears to be the top candidate to fill his place in the rotation. Reliever Ryan Helsley was promoted to take Wainwright's roster spot.

