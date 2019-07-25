Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Last five innings for win

Wainwright (7-7) allowed four runs on five hits with four walks and five strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.

The savvy veteran did just enough to get a win in this one -- with a ton of help from his offense. The Cardinals scored nine runs in the second inning, but Wainwright needed more than 50 pitches to record the first six outs, which still put him in jeopardy for a no-decision. Wainwright displayed more control over his last three frames and made it through five frames with 106 pitches. He's back to a .500 record, but he owns a 4.63 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 103 innings. Wainwright will pitch next at home against the Cubs on Tuesday.