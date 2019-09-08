Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Last seven innings again
Wainwright (11-9) allowed one run on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts across seven innings while picking up a victory against the Pirates on Saturday.
Since only lasting 3.2 innings on Aug. 26, Wainwright has given up just one run in his last two starts combined, both of which he pitched seven innings. This mini two-game hot streak has pushed Wainwright to two games above .500 and cut about 0.35 runs from his ERA. He owns a 4.16 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 149.1 innings this season. Wainwright will be back on the mound Friday at home against the Brewers.
