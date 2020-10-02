Wainwright didn't factor in the decision in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round against the Padres after allowing two runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks over 3.1 innings.

The veteran right-hander was staked an early 4-0 lead and held the Friars off the board through three frames, but he ran into trouble during the fourth inning and was unable to finish the inning. It's an underwhelming performance in what could be his final outing of the season, and the Cardinals will need to win Game 3 on Friday if Wainwright is to pitch again in 2020.