Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lasts three innings in return
Wainwright allowed three runs on four hits and five walks across three innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Reds. He struck out one.
Making his first start since Jul. 22 because of a back injury, Wainwright struggled to maintain his release point. He threw first-pitch strikes to 12 of 17 batters and threw a respectable 60 percent of his pitches for strikes, but the five free passes were his highest total since April 2016. Wainwright perhaps could've gone deeper into the game, but he worked up to 88 pitches over his short outing and was already staked to a lead before exiting. The veteran will look to provide a steadier performance Friday against the Braves.
