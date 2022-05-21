Wainwright (5-3) allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three in seven innings to earn the win over the Pirates on Friday.

Although Wainwright missed a turn through the rotation last week while on the COVID-19 IL, he's performed well since then with back-to-back quality starts. The 40-year-old has now posted four consecutive quality starts, and he's posted a 2.08 ERA in 26 innings during that time. The right-hander will attempt to remain productive in his next start, and he tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Brewers on Friday.