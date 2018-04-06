Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Loses first start of season

Wainwright (0-1) took the loss against Arizona on Thursday, giving up three earned runs in just 3.2 innings, serving up four hits, walking four and striking out three.

It was a rough first start of the season for the veteran in his return from a hamstring injury, as Wainwright struggled with his control on his way to issuing four free passes in the defeat. Once one of the most dominant pitchers in the game, Wainwright had a 5.11 ERA in his 123.1 innings of work last year and he hasn't posted elite marks over the course of a full season since 2014. At this point, he can't be trusted for fantasy purposes until he shows that he's regained his old magic for a sustained period of time.