Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Loses first start of season
Wainwright (0-1) took the loss against Arizona on Thursday, giving up three earned runs in just 3.2 innings, serving up four hits, walking four and striking out three.
It was a rough first start of the season for the veteran in his return from a hamstring injury, as Wainwright struggled with his control on his way to issuing four free passes in the defeat. Once one of the most dominant pitchers in the game, Wainwright had a 5.11 ERA in his 123.1 innings of work last year and he hasn't posted elite marks over the course of a full season since 2014. At this point, he can't be trusted for fantasy purposes until he shows that he's regained his old magic for a sustained period of time.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Officially returns for Thursday's start•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Confirmed to start Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Could be activated Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lands on DL•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: To begin season on DL•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...