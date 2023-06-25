Wainwright (3-2) allowed seven runs on 11 hits and a walk without recording a strikeout over three-plus innings, taking the loss in Saturday's London Series game versus the Cubs.

Wainwright gave up a pair of solo home runs to Ian Happ, and the rest of the Cubs' lineup presented plenty of challenges too. Wainwright hadn't pitched fewer than five innings in any of his first eight starts this year, but this will be one to forget for the veteran. He's struggled to a 6.56 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 24:14 K:BB through 46.2 innings. His next start will likely come at home, though with Jack Flaherty (hip) questionable, it's unclear if Wainwright will face the Astros or the Yankees.