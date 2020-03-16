Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Maintenance plan determined
Wainwright is slated to throw at least 45 pitches in twice-a-week bullpen sessions while spring training remains suspended, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander put together his best performance of Grapefruit League play Thursday, throwing five scoreless innings against the Marlins before a pause was put on spring training. Manager Mike Shildt and his staff have put together the aforementioned maintenance program for their projected starting pitchers, and although each player's template is expected to be individualized to an extent, Wainwright's will likely be close to those parameters. The 38-year-old had worked up to 73 pitches in his start against Miami.
