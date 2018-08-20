Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Moves rehab up to Double-A Springfield

Wainwright (elbow) fired two scoreless innings in Double-A Springfield's rain-shortened win over Corpus Christi on Sunday, allowing a hit and recording four strikeouts.

The veteran right-hander moved his rehab up one level of competition after making his first two appearances with High-A Palm Beach, and the results were highly encouraging. Wainwright fired 27 pitches overall, and given the success of the outing, he could be line to make his next minor-league start with Triple-A Memphis.