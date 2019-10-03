Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Named starter for NLDS Game 3

Wainwright was named the starter for Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Braves, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

It was unclear whether Wainwright or Dakota Hudson would take the mound for Game 3 of the NLDS, but manager Mike Shildt named Wainwright the starter largely due to his past experience in the postseason. The 38-year-old carries a 14-10 record with a 4.19 ERA over 31 starts in 2019. If necessary, Hudson is expected to serve as the starter for the fourth game of the series.