Wainwright will start the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Wainwright made his final start of the regular season Tuesday, and he'll have additional rest ahead of his postseason start. The right-hander posted a 5.06 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 16 innings across his last three starts, but he'll attempt to bounce back against the team's NL West opponent in the pivotal wild-card matchup.
