Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Navigates seven innings in Wednesday's loss
Wainwright (0-2) allowed three runs on eight hits across seven innings of work Wednesday against the Brewers, but was stuck with the loss. He struck out four.
Wainwright was bitten by the home-run ball, as both Hernan Perez and Eric Thames took him deep in the contest. The veteran right-hander settled down afterward, actually tossing over two-thirds of his pitches for strikes and inducing 11 groundball outs as opposed to just one flyout. Wainwright still holds a 5.06 ERA on the season, a figure he'll look to improve in his next start Monday against the Cubs.
