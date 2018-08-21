Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Next rehab appearance on tap

Wainwright (elbow) is slated to make another rehab appearance with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday, Jack Baer of MLB.com reports.

The recovering right-hander logged two innings in his first Double-A outing Sunday, getting through the pair of frames with just one hit allowed and four strikeouts. Wainwright is slated to work up to 35 pitches in Wednesday's start, which would represent a new high-water mark for him in terms of volume during his rehab assignment. Interim manager Mike Shildt commented Monday that how Wainwright will be deployed upon his activation is still to be decided.