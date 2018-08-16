Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Next rehab appearance set

Wainwright (elbow) will make his second rehab appearance with High-A Palm Beach on Thursday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander worked one frame for Palm Beach on Monday, getting through his inning on just nine pitches but then firing 11 more in the bullpen following his outing. Wainwright may eventually move his rehab to the Triple-A level, but it looks like the Cardinals are focused on easing back him into action following such a long layoff.