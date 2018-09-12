Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Next start confirmed
Wainwright will start Sunday against the Dodgers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander's second consecutive start was confirmed by manager Mike Shildt on Tuesday, and it could well be a pivotal one. The Cardinals currently hold a two-game lead over the Dodgers for the second National League wild card spot, and Sunday's contest will mark the finale of a four-game series between the clubs. Wainwright struggled early in his first start back from the disabled list Monday, but he wrapped up the outing by retiring eight straight batters.
