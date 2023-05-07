Wainwright didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Tigers, giving up four runs on eight hits over five-plus innings. He struck out five.

Activated from the IL earlier in the day after completing his recovery from a groin injury, the 41-year-old gave St. Louis three scoreless frames in his season debut before beginning to fade, eventually getting pulled after 90 pitches (62 strikes) when he gave up back-to-back hits to lead off the sixth inning. Wainwright was still in position to pick up the win until Detroit tied it up in the seventh. The workload is encouraging, and despite his age he has thrown over 190 innings in each of the last two seasons, so Wainwright isn't expected to need extra rest between starts now that he's healthy. He'll likely take the mound for his second start of 2023 next weekend in Boston.