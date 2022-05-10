Wainwright (illness) won't return from the COVID-19 injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, and Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said it's "unlikely" the right-hander is activated before the end of the team's homestand Sunday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Wainwright has been medically cleared, but based on Mozeliak's comments, the right-hander apparently still has a few hurdles to overcome before exiting MLB's protocols. Heading into the day, the Cardinals were hopeful Wainwright would exit the protocols and not miss a turn through the rotation, but he doesn't look as though he'll be available at any point this week. Packy Naughton will draw the spot start Tuesday in what's shaping up to be a bullpen day for the Cardinals.